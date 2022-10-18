Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $219.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.69 and a 200-day moving average of $240.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $204.26 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.