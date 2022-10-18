Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $174.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

