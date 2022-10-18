Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 590 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.9 %

ADM opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

