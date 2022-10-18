Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,698,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of GD opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.84 and a 200 day moving average of $227.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.56.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

