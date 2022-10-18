Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,288 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,018 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

