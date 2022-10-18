Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,536 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,591 shares of company stock worth $7,098,282 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

