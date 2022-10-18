Empirical Finance LLC Buys 246 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.06.

Shares of PXD opened at $244.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

