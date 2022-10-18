Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

