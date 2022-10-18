Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 10.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 114.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,289.79 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,197.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,127.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $76,468,400. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.