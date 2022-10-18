Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. American National Bank boosted its holdings in CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

