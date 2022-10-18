Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.