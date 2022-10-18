Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 390,581 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $297.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.71 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.90.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,966 shares of company stock valued at $51,376,247. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

