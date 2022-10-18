Empirical Finance LLC Has $865,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after acquiring an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. SVB Leerink upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

NYSE HCA opened at $206.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

