Empirical Finance LLC Has $883,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

