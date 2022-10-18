Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 114,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 144,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,542,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

