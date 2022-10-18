Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Sempra by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.13. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.22.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

