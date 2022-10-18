Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.93.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $243.06 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

