Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 293,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

General Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

