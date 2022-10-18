Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,431 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

