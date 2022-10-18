Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,468 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

