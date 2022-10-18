Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,455 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,272 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $190.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.28.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

