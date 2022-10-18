Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 870 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 94,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Trading Up 1.4 %

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

