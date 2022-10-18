Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $236.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

