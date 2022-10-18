Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.90.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

