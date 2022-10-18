Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APA. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 548.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. APA’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

APA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

