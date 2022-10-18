Empirical Finance LLC Sells 977 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $498.79 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $514.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.