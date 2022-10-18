Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Encompass Health worth $21,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHC. American Trust acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Encompass Health by 43.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Encompass Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 21.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.35%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

