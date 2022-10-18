Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s previous close.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.91.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $242.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.81. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $417,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

