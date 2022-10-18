Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,050 ($24.77) price objective on the stock.

ENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,871 ($22.61) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,171.43 ($26.24).

Entain Price Performance

ENT opened at GBX 1,172.50 ($14.17) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,215.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,306.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,211 ($26.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 3,256.94.

Entain Dividend Announcement

About Entain

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 8.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

