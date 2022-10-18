Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $507.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

Insider Activity at Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $38,078.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $38,078.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $46,984.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,637.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,788 shares of company stock valued at $570,096 over the last three months. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

