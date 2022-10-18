Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $16.17 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $36.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $507.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $50,382.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $38,078.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,302.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $50,382.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,397.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,788 shares of company stock valued at $570,096. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

