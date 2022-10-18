Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Equillium Price Performance

NASDAQ EQ opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.27. Equillium has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Equillium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Equillium from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equillium by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at $1,771,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equillium by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

(Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.