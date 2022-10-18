Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Equillium Price Performance

NASDAQ EQ opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.27. Equillium has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Equillium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Equillium from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equillium by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at $1,771,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equillium by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

See Also

