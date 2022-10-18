Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $12.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $12.28 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $321.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.68.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

