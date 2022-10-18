Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

RDY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

NYSE:RDY opened at $52.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after buying an additional 363,306 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,821,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,037,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $6,132,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.