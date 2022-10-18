Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 621 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,795 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,035 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $141.54 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.73.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

