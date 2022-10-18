Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $984,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

NYSE CMI opened at $220.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.25. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

