Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 6,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Oracle by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 448,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 91,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 4.2 %

ORCL stock opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $180.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.