Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $391,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 70,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.8% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 29,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $252.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.