Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $144.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.54. The stock has a market cap of $255.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

