Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

