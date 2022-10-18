Essex LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 83.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 120.5% in the first quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $464,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 262.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 77,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,040.3% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TBT opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

