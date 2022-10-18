Essex LLC Buys 55 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $337.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.76 and a 200-day moving average of $368.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

