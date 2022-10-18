Essex LLC Has $299,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Essex LLC lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

