Essex LLC Purchases New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NYSE OXY opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

