Essex LLC Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Essex LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Blackstone by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 5.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock worth $87,028,541. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.31.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

