Essex LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Essex LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Trading Up 2.2 %

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

NYSE:MA opened at $295.04 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $285.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

