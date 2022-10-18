Essex LLC Sells 151 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Shares of CRM opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 272.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,577,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,577,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,918,381.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,277,365. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

