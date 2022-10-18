Essex LLC Sells 245 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Essex LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

