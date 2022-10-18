Essex LLC Sells 385 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Essex LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

