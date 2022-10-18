Essex LLC Sells 985 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 30.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,863,000 after buying an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 35.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,456,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 950,046 shares of company stock worth $69,664,933. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

